City of Meridian Arrest Report September 1, 2020

CATRINA SEALS, 1979

3606 DAVIS ST MERIDIAN, MS

WILLFUL TRESPASSING

CARLOS JONES, 1988

5635 COOPER CIR MERIDIAN, MS

WILLFUL TRESPASSING

BILLY EASON, 1984

3709 10TH ST APT A MERIDIAN, MS

SIMPLE ASSAULT

JERMARQUIS D MALONE, 1992

4803 33RD ST MERIDIAN, MS

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

KHIRY HUDSON, 1992

4550 35TH AVE APT B129 MERIDIAN, MS

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

ABRAHAM PORTIS, 1971

3146 E COOK RD LAUDERDALE, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 31, 2020, at 6:00 AM to September 1, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

At 6:33 PM on August 31, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 2800 block of 43rd Avenue. The victim stated he was threatened with a gun, assaulted and cash was stolen, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 9:07 PM on August 31, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of 47th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 4:49 AM on September 1, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1800 block of 24th Street. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 12:24 AM on September 1, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of 43rd Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

