City of Meridian Arrest Report September 1, 2020
ARREST REPORT
CATRINA SEALS, 1979
3606 DAVIS ST MERIDIAN, MS
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
CARLOS JONES, 1988
5635 COOPER CIR MERIDIAN, MS
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
BILLY EASON, 1984
3709 10TH ST APT A MERIDIAN, MS
SIMPLE ASSAULT
JERMARQUIS D MALONE, 1992
4803 33RD ST MERIDIAN, MS
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
KHIRY HUDSON, 1992
4550 35TH AVE APT B129 MERIDIAN, MS
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
ABRAHAM PORTIS, 1971
3146 E COOK RD LAUDERDALE, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
FELONY ARREST REPORT
There were no felony arrest to report
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 31, 2020, at 6:00 AM to September 1, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 6:33 PM on August 31, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 2800 block of 43rd Avenue. The victim stated he was threatened with a gun, assaulted and cash was stolen, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 9:07 PM on August 31, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of 47th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 4:49 AM on September 1, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1800 block of 24th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 12:24 AM on September 1, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of 43rd Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.