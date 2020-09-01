City of Meridian to receive COVID funds through CARES Act

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Meridian will receive thousands of dollars to help with COVID-related expenses.

Public Safety Director Doug Stephens said the city has spent around $370,000 on necessities including masks, gloves and disinfectants. That money can be reimbursed through the CARES Act.

Stephens says the city has to have a source for funding before asking for the reimbursement so the council approved $200,000 that will be set aside to be spent on COVID-related expenses.

“We actually have protocol in place where we ask our employees to practice social distancing or wear the mask when we’re at work,” said Stephens. “We have our employees clean their work spaces daily which requires a lot of additional supplies that we would not have to have if it were not for COVID.”

Stephens said the city has spent the most amount of COVID-related money on salaries for employees who have been impacted by the virus.

