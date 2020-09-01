City of Meridian to request grant for REA building

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Meridian hopes to receive funding for the future home of The Jimmie Rodgers Museum.

Community Development Director Laura Carmichael says the museum is one of the most asked about attractions in Meridian. The museum will be moved to the historic REA building on Front Street downtown after necessary repairs are made.

Carmichael said the city will request a grant of $432,000 to help with the repairs.

“The grant funding will help make those repairs that are needed, such as a new roof, air conditioning, upgrading some cosmetic things that need to be fixed and prepare the space for the moving of Jimmie Rodgers,” said Carmichael.

Carmichael said once the grant is awarded, the city will construct a timeline for the museum to open.

