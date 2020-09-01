Advertisement

City of Meridian to request grant for REA building

The Jimmie Rodgers Museum
The Jimmie Rodgers Museum(WTOK)
By Brianna Bynum
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Meridian hopes to receive funding for the future home of The Jimmie Rodgers Museum.

Community Development Director Laura Carmichael says the museum is one of the most asked about attractions in Meridian. The museum will be moved to the historic REA building on Front Street downtown after necessary repairs are made.

Carmichael said the city will request a grant of $432,000 to help with the repairs.

“The grant funding will help make those repairs that are needed, such as a new roof, air conditioning, upgrading some cosmetic things that need to be fixed and prepare the space for the moving of Jimmie Rodgers,” said Carmichael.

Carmichael said once the grant is awarded, the city will construct a timeline for the museum to open.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Water department considering higher pay

Updated: moments ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
Meridian City Council members met in a work session Tuesday, tossing around the idea of offering competitive wages for recruitment in certain departments.

State

Commission to vote on new state flag design

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
The Flag Commission’s final meeting Sept. 2 will be livestreamed beginning at 10:30 a.m. on the Mississippi Department of Archives Facebook page.

News

‘A little extra goes a long way’, Anderson Regional honors nurse with DAISY Award

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Intisar Faulkner
Anderson Regional Health Systems honors the hospital's first DAISY Award recipient

Local

City of Meridian to receive COVID funds through CARES Act

Updated: 1 hour ago
Public Safety Director Doug Stephens said the city has spent the most amount of COVID-related money on salaries for employees who have been impacted by the virus.

Latest News

News

Meridian man reported missing

Updated: 1 hour ago
Police need your help finding a missing Meridian man. Diqwun Lavell Martin, 19, was reported missing on August 27 in Meridian.

News

MPSD receives GEAR UP Grant

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
MPSD has this grant for 5 years, including this school year. Students who graduate from the district will be awarded a scholarship for their first year in a Mississippi college.

News

Graceland, Levitt Shell vandalized with ’Defund the Police’ graffiti

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Messages of “Defund the Police” and “BLM” mark the wall outside Graceland on Elvis Presley Boulevard and the Levitt Shell in Overton Park, Memphis.

State

UA issues more than 400 conduct referrals for COVID violations

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
University president, Dr. Stuart Bell, said anyone who fails to disclose a positive test or violates the University’s isolation or quarantine protocols is subject to severe disciplinary action.

Coronavirus

ADPH: More than 2,100 people have died from COVID-19 as over 118K test positive and more than 48K recover

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
In the last 14 days, 183,928 people have been tested and 12,383 positive cases have been reported.

Hurricane

Tropical Storm Nana forms in the Caribbean Sea

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
A tropical wave located south of Jamaica has strengthened into Tropical Storm Nana as of 11:05 a.m. Central Time. Nana will not be a threat to the United States.