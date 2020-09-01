Dr. Dobbs calls controversial CDC update ’very inaccurate’: ‘I’m telling you, COVID is killing people’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In its latest update, the CDC said that of all the Americans who have died from the coronavirus, 6 percent of their death certificates have COVID-19 as the only factor in the fatality. This led many to think that only around 10,000 Americans who had COVID-19 “actually died” from the virus.

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs called this update from the CDC “a flub” and “very inaccurate.”

“If COVID kills your lungs and you die, COVID killed you. If COVID kills your kidney and your heart and you die, COVID killed you,” Dobbs stated in an interview with SuperTalk Mississippi. “Your lungs and your heart would not have died except for COVID and that’s exactly what we’re talking about. I’m telling you, COVID is killing people.”

Dobbs gave another example, saying, “If you die of a heart attack, you don’t die of just a heart attack, right? You die of other secondary complications with it so it’s not going to have just a heart attack on the death certificate.”

Of the 167,000 Americans who died from the coronavirus as of August 28, 94 percent of them, according to the CDC, had “contributing causes” in addition to COVID-19 on their death certificates. Respiratory failure contributed to 54,000 of those deaths and influenza and pneumonia contributed to 68,000 deaths.

Dobbs said there is a “real desire” to minimize the effects of the virus because “we want to be normal,” but that he wants people to, “respect this virus because it does make people sick and it does kill people.”

He did say that most healthy people will get over the virus easily, but that in Mississippi, where 40 percent of the population is obese and 60 percent is considered overweight, “most people have something going on.”

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.