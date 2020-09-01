Advertisement

Feeling like summer for the start of September

Tuesday Heat Indices
Tuesday Heat Indices(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Tuesday! It’s a mild start to our September 1st as temperatures waking up are in the mid-70s. We’ll see partly cloudy skies on our Tuesday with highs in the low-90s. Heat indices will generally top out around 103, although it could be a bit higher in spots.

We’ll see a chance of scattered showers and storms in the afternoon, but many of us will end up staying dry. We’ll see mostly clear skies tonight with Wednesday morning lows in the low-70s. Rain chances will decrease further heading into our Wednesday and Thursday. Both of these days will be mainly dry with only a small chance of a shower or storm.

High temperatures look to stay in the mid-90s through Friday, even though rain chances and cloud cover will increase a bit on Friday. We’ll see about a 30% chance of showers and storms each weekend day with high temperatures dropping into the low-90s.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Weather - August 31, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weather - August 31, 2020

WTOK

Heat builds amid high humidity and few showers on Tuesday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Stephen Bowers
This week will be drier than last, but some late-summer showers and storms are possible during our warm late-summer afternoons.

Weather

Periods of rain and storms for Monday

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:40 AM CDT
|
By Andrew Samet
We’ll see periods of rain and storms on our Monday with highs in the low-90s.

Forecast

Scattered showers will be the trend all week long.

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 4:57 PM CDT
Temperatures will remain in the lower 90's all week but it will feel like the upper 90's and lower 100's because of the heat index. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast all week.

Latest News

Forecast

Temperatures remain high and so does the humidity.

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 4:12 PM CDT
temperatures are still in the upper 80's and lower 90's but it feels even warmer than that due to the tropical humidity left behind by Tropical Storm Marco and Hurricane Laura.

Weather

Weather - August 28, 2020

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:48 PM CDT
Weather - August 28, 2020

Hurricane

Generators linked to carbon monoxide poisoning deaths in wake of Hurricane Laura

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 3:20 PM CDT
|
By Samantha Morgan
Officials say improper use of generators has caused at least 6 deaths in Louisiana.

Weather

Today's Weather - August 28th, 2020

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:40 AM CDT
More Rain and Storms Possible

Weather

Rain will be with us throughout Friday

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:38 AM CDT
|
By Andrew Samet
Rain and storm chances look to stay on the higher side through the weekend as conditions remain hot and humid. We’ll finally start to see rain chances decrease by next week.

WTOK

Storms increase overnight, stormy periods last through Friday

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 12:51 AM CDT
|
By Stephen Bowers
Heavy storms overnight and throughout Friday could bring a localized tornado threat.