Feeling like summer for the start of September

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Tuesday! It’s a mild start to our September 1st as temperatures waking up are in the mid-70s. We’ll see partly cloudy skies on our Tuesday with highs in the low-90s. Heat indices will generally top out around 103, although it could be a bit higher in spots.

We’ll see a chance of scattered showers and storms in the afternoon, but many of us will end up staying dry. We’ll see mostly clear skies tonight with Wednesday morning lows in the low-70s. Rain chances will decrease further heading into our Wednesday and Thursday. Both of these days will be mainly dry with only a small chance of a shower or storm.

High temperatures look to stay in the mid-90s through Friday, even though rain chances and cloud cover will increase a bit on Friday. We’ll see about a 30% chance of showers and storms each weekend day with high temperatures dropping into the low-90s.

