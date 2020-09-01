Advertisement

Graceland, Levitt Shell vandalized with ’Defund the Police’ graffiti

By Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two iconic locations in Memphis are tasked with cleaning graffiti from their walls.

Messages of “Defund the Police” and “BLM” mark the wall outside Graceland on Elvis Presley Boulevard and the Levitt Shell in Overton Park.

Both were found vandalized Tuesday morning.

The famed wall at Graceland was found defaced with Tuesday morning.
The famed wall at Graceland was found defaced with Tuesday morning.(WMC)
Levitt Shell was found defaced Tuesday morning.
Levitt Shell was found defaced Tuesday morning.(WMC)

A spokesperson for Graceland said they had no comment on the graffiti. A spokesperson for Levitt Shell said this is the sixth time this year they’ve been vandalized.

We’re reaching out to police to see if they believe the same person(s) is responsible for the graffiti at both locations.

