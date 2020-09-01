Heat builds amid high humidity and few showers on Tuesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week will be drier than last, but some late-summer showers and storms are possible during our warm late-summer afternoons.

This evening will be mostly cloudy otherwise with temperatures easing back to the upper 70s through 10 PM. Showers can help cool you faster, but we won’t all benefit from the showers. The rest of tonight will be mostly cloudy. The low temperature by morning will be near 74 degrees. Our Tuesday starts mostly cloudy with a chance for a stray shower. We will warm from the mid-70s around sunrise to the mid-80s around noon. The afternoon will be partly-to-mostly cloudy with a few showers or thunderstorms. The high will be near 93 degrees, but showers can cool those of us who experience them. The showers will diminish quickly after 5 PM.

The rest of this week will be unseasonably warm with highs in the low-to-mid 90s. We will also be mostly dry with the exception of stray or spotty afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.