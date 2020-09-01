Late summer sizzle lasts through this weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The sizzle is simmering this week, and showers will be few and far between.

This evening, you may encounter a stray shower. Most of us will not. Otherwise, expect a mostly clear sky with increasing cloudiness after midnight. Wednesday starts with low clouds and patchy fog for the morning drive. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s on the way out the door. The sky will brighten by noon as temperatures warm to the mid-80s. The afternoon will be mostly sunny. The high temperature will be near 94 degrees. Heat indices can be as high as 100-105 degrees.

Thursday will be similar, but a cold front will approach on Friday. That could mean a couple of showers or thunderstorms, but the rain will likely be minimal. The cold front will have little influence on our area. The cold front and a then a second cold front will help to break down a high pressure ridge so that a cold front next Tuesday will actually make a difference.

Forecast trends show some sharp cooling that will begin from Tuesday to Wednesday next week. Some long-range forecasts show morning lows as cool as 50′s, though we aren’t likely to actually be that cool. The model data will likely trend a little warmer, but the bottom line here is some significant cooling will bring a fall-like feel to East Mississippi and West Alabama next week.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.