Advertisement

MDE: Reminder about school attendance law, requirements

Students learning from home
Students learning from home(KGNS)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Parents who intend to homeschool their children this year must officially notify their local school district by Sept. 15. Interest in homeschooling has increased since the coronavirus pandemic.

Mississippi’s compulsory school attendance law requires a parent, legal guardian or custodian who has legal control or charge of a child age 6 to 17 to enroll him or her in an education program (public, private or home school). Based on the compulsory school attendance law, a compulsory-school-age child means a child who has reached the age of 6 years on or before September 1 of the calendar year and who has not reached the age of 17 years on or before September 1 of the calendar year. The law also includes any child who will be age 5 on or before September 1 and has enrolled in a full-day public school kindergarten program.

Parents interested in providing educational services to their child/children at home are required to complete a certificate of enrollment, which includes a simple description of the educational services. The certificate of enrollment must be submitted to the school attendance officer by September 15 of each year the child home schools. This is in accordance with the compulsory school attendance law. Parents should keep a copy of the enrollment form for their records.

For additional information, please contact the local school district or the school attendance officer in your county. Families may also visit the Mississippi Department of Education website.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Graceland, Levitt Shell vandalized with ’Defund the Police’ graffiti

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Messages of “Defund the Police” and “BLM” mark the wall outside Graceland on Elvis Presley Boulevard and the Levitt Shell in Overton Park, Memphis.

State

UA issues more than 400 conduct referrals for COVID violations

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Staff
University president, Dr. Stuart Bell, said anyone who fails to disclose a positive test or violates the University’s isolation or quarantine protocols is subject to severe disciplinary action.

Coronavirus

ADPH: More than 2,100 people have died from COVID-19 as over 118K test positive and more than 48K recover

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Staff
In the last 14 days, 183,928 people have been tested and 12,383 positive cases have been reported.

Hurricane

Tropical Storm Nana forms in the Caribbean Sea

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Andrew Samet
A tropical wave located south of Jamaica has strengthened into Tropical Storm Nana as of 11:05 a.m. Central Time. Nana will not be a threat to the United States.

Latest News

Local

Meridian street closure set for Sept. 8

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
A crew will be repairing a water leak on 24th Avenue.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Mississippi: 83,584 cases, 2,493 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Digital
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 634 new cases and 20 new deaths Tuesday.

State

COVID-19 shutdown has led to better days for state parks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Therese Apel
The reopening of state parks brought back regular hikers, campers and fishermen, but it also brought new faces.

Weather

Feeling like summer for the start of September

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
We’ll see partly cloudy skies on our Tuesday with highs in the low-90s.

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

News

WTOK and the Salvation Army teaming up to help Laura victims

Updated: 12 hours ago
WTOK and the Salvation Army teaming up to help Laura victims