Meridian man reported missing

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Police need your help finding a missing Meridian man.

Diqwun Lavell Martin, 19, was reported missing on August 27. He’s a black male that stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.

Martin graduated from Meridian High School in 2019 and lives in Meridian.

At this time, police are not commenting on whether or not foul play was involved.

If you have any information on Martin’s whereabouts you are asked to call Meridian police at (601) 485-1893.

