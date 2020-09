MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A portion of Meridian’s 24th Avenue, between 21st and 22nd streets, will be temporarily closed next week.

A public works crew will be repairing a water leak Tuesday, Sept. 8.

There will be detour signs placed to redirect traffic. Homeowners will be able to enter/exit and it will not be blocked throughout the weekend.

