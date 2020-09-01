Advertisement

MPSD receives GEAR UP Grant

By Andrew Samet
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 1:22 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School District is one of three districts in the state that have been awarded the GEAR UP grant.

“I think that this is the perfect opportunity for us to promote and to show students across Meridian and in our state that, just when you receive that high school diploma, that doesn’t have to be the end, that there are great opportunities beyond that,” said Melody Craft, the director of secondary curriculum and instruction for MPSD.

MPSD has this grant for 5 years, including this school year. Students who graduate from the district will be awarded a scholarship for their first year in a Mississippi college.

“It affords them the $3,500 scholarship, financial assistance on filing out the FAFSA, financial aid assistance for their parents on how to fill out the forms, what information you would need to fill out those forms,” said Craft.

The grant will also provide the ACT Aspire program. The district will also hold a big college and career fair when things return back to normal.

“It’s a great opportunity for our students financially and for just to open their eyes to things that they may not see otherwise,” Craft explained.

The grant is administered by Mississippi State University in a partnership with Get2College.

“We’re winning in both categories: students are winning with scholarship and the district is winning with funding to further promote college and career readiness as well as the ACT,” Craft said.

