Police: Dallas man admits to killing wife, two children for being too loud

Police took 57-year-old James Webb into custody on capital murder charges after officers found his wife and her two sons, ages 13 and 16, dead inside of their Dallas apartment.
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 12:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALLAS (Gray News) - Dallas police say officers found the bodies of three people in an apartment after a man called an alarm company and said he’d killed his wife and two children.

According to a police statement, 57-year-old James Webb was taken into custody Monday morning and charged with capital murder, a capital felony.

Officers found Webb’s wife and her two sons, ages 13 and 16, dead inside of their Dallas apartment. Police say Webb admitted to fatally shooting the three victims in a later interview.

An arrest report released by Dallas police says shortly after Webb and his wife woke up, they began arguing because the suspect said he had a headache and the rest of the family was being too loud. Police say Webb then shot his wife at least twice, killing her, and fatally shot the teenage boys afterward.

After an hour, Webb contacted 911 through his emergency medical alert device and admitted to the crimes, according to police.

In an interview, Webb allegedly said he “was tired of all three of the victims yelling and telling him there was nothing wrong with him, so he shot them.”

Webb’s bond will be determined by a Dallas County Magistrate.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.

