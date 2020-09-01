Advertisement

Southern Miss to rename ‘Dixie Darlings’ dance team

USM campus
USM campus(WDAM)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi university says it is beginning the process of renaming its dance team known as the Dixie Darlings.

The University of Southern Mississippi’s marching band, The Pride of Mississippi, announced last month that it would look to select a new name for its dancers, who have held the nickname since 1954, The Hattiesburg American reported Monday.

A statement from band leaders said the name change, as well as replacing the song the dancers emerge onto the field with, “Are You From Dixie?” would contribute to its “ongoing commitment to maintaining a positive and safe environment for the students.”

Click here to read the history of the Dixie Darlings, as posted on USM’s website.

University President Rodney Bennett in an August statement that the Alumni Association’s traditions committee supports the changes. He said the school of music would also work to develop a new song for the team. A new name and song were set to be approved for the next academic year and football season, to allow “sufficient time” for the process, according to Bennett.

Dixie is a nickname for the southern U.S. states that formed the pro-slavery Confederacy in 1860, sparking the Civil War. Critics have said the term is racially insensitive.

The action comes as universities and institutions around the world face calls to address racist legacies. Protesters in the U.S. have also called for Confederate monuments and other icons to be removed during this year’s demonstrations against racial injustice.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Water department considering higher pay

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
Meridian City Council members discussed the idea of offering competitive wages for recruitment in certain departments.

State

Commission to vote on new state flag design

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
The Flag Commission’s final meeting Sept. 2 will be livestreamed beginning at 10:30 a.m. on the Mississippi Department of Archives Facebook page.

News

‘A little extra goes a long way’, Anderson Regional honors nurse with DAISY Award

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Intisar Faulkner
Anderson Regional Health Systems honors the hospital's first DAISY Award recipient

News

Meridian man reported missing

Updated: 3 hours ago
Diqwun Lavell Martin, 19, was reported missing from Meridian Aug. 27.

Latest News

News

MPSD receives GEAR UP Grant

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
MPSD has this grant for 5 years, including this school year. Students who graduate from the district will be awarded a scholarship for their first year in a Mississippi college.

News

Graceland, Levitt Shell vandalized with ’Defund the Police’ graffiti

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Messages of “Defund the Police” and “BLM” mark the wall outside Graceland on Elvis Presley Boulevard and the Levitt Shell in Overton Park, Memphis.

State

UA issues more than 400 conduct referrals for COVID violations

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
University president, Dr. Stuart Bell, said anyone who fails to disclose a positive test or violates the University’s isolation or quarantine protocols is subject to severe disciplinary action.

Coronavirus

ADPH: More than 2,100 people have died from COVID-19 as over 118K test positive and more than 48K recover

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
In the last 14 days, 183,928 people have been tested and 12,383 positive cases have been reported.

Hurricane

Tropical Storm Nana forms in the Caribbean Sea

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
A tropical wave located south of Jamaica has strengthened into Tropical Storm Nana as of 11:05 a.m. Central Time. Nana will not be a threat to the United States.

Education

MDE: Reminder about school attendance law, requirements

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Interest in homeschooling has increased due to the coronavirus pandemic.