Tropical depression forms off the U.S. Atlantic Coast, another system could develop by Tuesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Depression Fifteen formed off the Carolina Coast on Monday afternoon. The system is expected to intensify and become a tropical storm by Tuesday morning. It is tracking away from the United States and into the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean. Minimal strengthening is expected, and this system will not affect land. The name of the next tropical storm is “Nana.”

Tropical Depression Fifteen is expected to become a tropical storm by Tuesday morning. The system is tracking away from the U.S. (WTOK)

Two other systems are being watched, too. Closest to home, a disturbance over the Central Caribbean is organizing and could become a tropical depression or a tropical storm by Tuesday morning. This system is currently expected to target central America, likely moving inland between northern Nicaragua, Honduras or Belize late Wednesday or early Thursday.

A disturbance over the Caribbean Sea could become a tropical depression or tropical storm on Tuesday. It expected to target Central America on Wednesday or Thursday. (WTOK)

The third system we’re watching will move off the African Coast on Tuesday. This system could develop over the next 3-5 days and will be closely monitored for signs of organization.

Tropical Depression Fifteen formed off the U.S. East Coast on Monday. Two other disturbances are being monitored for signs of development. (WTOK)

We are entering, what is historically, the busiest four or five weeks of the Atlantic Hurricane Season. It’s important to be prepared and to check new information daily as tropical storms and hurricanes can develop quickly at times. For more information watch Newscenter 11 and check WTOK.com. You can also download the WTOK Weather App.

The WTOK Weather App gives you instant access to Storm Team 11′s forecasts, special videos, live radar with the ability to zoom to street level in your own neighborhood, and the ability to send photos and videos to Storm Team 11.

The WTOK Weather App can also target your phone based on your location to alert you to dangerous weather near you.

It’s all free for you to download on your Apple and Android smart phones and tablets.

Download it here:

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.