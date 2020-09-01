Advertisement

Tropical Storm Nana forms in the Caribbean Sea

Tropical Storm Nana Track
Tropical Storm Nana Track(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A tropical wave located south of Jamaica has strengthened into Tropical Storm Nana as of 11:05 a.m. Central Time. Winds are currently sustained at 50 mph. Nana is expected to strengthen into a category 1 hurricane as it heads towards Central America over the next few days.

This system will not be a threat to the United States. Tropical Storm Nana will cause impacts in Honduras, Belize, Guatemala, and southern Mexico. Landfall is forecast to be in the country of Belize on Thursday.

