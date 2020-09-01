Two tropical storms form Tuesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two tropical storms formed on Tuesday - one in the Caribbean Sea and one, formerly Tropical Depression Fifteen, in the Atlantic Ocean off the U.S. East Coast.

Tropical Storm Nana formed in the Caribbean Sea southwest of Jamaica. The National Hurricane Center made the official upgrade from tropical disturbance to tropical storm when the Hurricane Hunters found that the system was both organized enough and strong enough.

Tropical Storm Nana is forecast to track into Belize late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning, and it is expected to become a hurricane before landfall.

Tropical Depression Fifteen formed off the coast of the Carolinas on Monday. On Tuesday, Tropical Depression Fifteen was upgraded to Tropical Storm Omar. Tropical Storm Omar is forecast to remain a minimal tropical storm through Wednesday before weakening again and become a non-tropical low pressure system on Thursday and Friday. Tropical Storm Omar is forecast to track northeastward across the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean, and it will not affect land.

