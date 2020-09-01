Water department considering higher pay

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian city leaders discussed a budget amendment that could help fill positions at its freshwater and wastewater treatment plants.

The idea of offering competitive wages for recruitment in certain departments was tossed around in a budget work session Tuesday.

Public Works Director Hugh Smith said the water department is having trouble keeping employees due to low salaries. The proposal was not finalized, but Smith said that it’s in the works.

“At our freshwater plant and our wastewater plant, we had trouble getting qualified people to apply for these positions. That is due to the rate of pay hasn’t been that competitive. We have been in discussion with the council and (there) seems to be momentum in possibily making some pay increases in those areas,” said Smith.

Smith said if the city council approves this proposal, the funding will come from the water department’s budget.

