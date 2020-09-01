Advertisement

Water department considering higher pay

Meridian City Council members met in a work session Tuesday, tossing around the idea of offering competitive wages for recruitment in certain departments.
Meridian City Council members met in a work session Tuesday, tossing around the idea of offering competitive wages for recruitment in certain departments.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian city leaders discussed a budget amendment that could help fill positions at its freshwater and wastewater treatment plants.

The idea of offering competitive wages for recruitment in certain departments was tossed around in a budget work session Tuesday.

Public Works Director Hugh Smith said the water department is having trouble keeping employees due to low salaries. The proposal was not finalized, but Smith said that it’s in the works.

“At our freshwater plant and our wastewater plant, we had trouble getting qualified people to apply for these positions. That is due to the rate of pay hasn’t been that competitive. We have been in discussion with the council and (there) seems to be momentum in possibily making some pay increases in those areas,” said Smith.

Smith said if the city council approves this proposal, the funding will come from the water department’s budget.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Southern Miss to rename ‘Dixie Darlings’ dance team

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
USM's Dixie Darlings dance team will get a new name.

State

Commission to vote on new state flag design

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
The Flag Commission’s final meeting Sept. 2 will be livestreamed beginning at 10:30 a.m. on the Mississippi Department of Archives Facebook page.

News

‘A little extra goes a long way’, Anderson Regional honors nurse with DAISY Award

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Intisar Faulkner
Anderson Regional Health Systems honors the hospital's first DAISY Award recipient

News

Meridian man reported missing

Updated: 3 hours ago
Diqwun Lavell Martin, 19, was reported missing from Meridian Aug. 27.

Latest News

News

MPSD receives GEAR UP Grant

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
MPSD has this grant for 5 years, including this school year. Students who graduate from the district will be awarded a scholarship for their first year in a Mississippi college.

News

Graceland, Levitt Shell vandalized with ’Defund the Police’ graffiti

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Messages of “Defund the Police” and “BLM” mark the wall outside Graceland on Elvis Presley Boulevard and the Levitt Shell in Overton Park, Memphis.

State

UA issues more than 400 conduct referrals for COVID violations

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
University president, Dr. Stuart Bell, said anyone who fails to disclose a positive test or violates the University’s isolation or quarantine protocols is subject to severe disciplinary action.

Coronavirus

ADPH: More than 2,100 people have died from COVID-19 as over 118K test positive and more than 48K recover

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
In the last 14 days, 183,928 people have been tested and 12,383 positive cases have been reported.

Hurricane

Tropical Storm Nana forms in the Caribbean Sea

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
A tropical wave located south of Jamaica has strengthened into Tropical Storm Nana as of 11:05 a.m. Central Time. Nana will not be a threat to the United States.

Education

MDE: Reminder about school attendance law, requirements

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Interest in homeschooling has increased due to the coronavirus pandemic.