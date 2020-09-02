Advertisement

17 deaths in La. attributed to Hurricane Laura

Aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Cameron, La.
Aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Cameron, La.(WAFB)
By Samantha Morgan
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISIANA (WAFB) - At least 17 deaths in Louisiana have been attributed to Hurricane Laura, according to the Louisiana Department of Health, which reported another two deaths, both in Beauregard Parish, Wednesday.

LDH has verified the following deaths:

14-year-old female, Vernon Parish, fallen tree

51-year-old male, Jackson Parish, fallen tree

68-year-old male, Acadia Parish, fallen tree

64-year-old female, Allen Parish, fallen tree

Male, Calcasieu Parish, drowning

24-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

56-year-old female, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

61-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

81-year-old female, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

72-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

84-year-old male, Allen Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

80-year-old female, Allen Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

57-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, head injury after falling from roof

One resident, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning

49-year-old male, Rapides Parish, storm cleanup

36-year-old male, Beauregard Parish, heat-related illness

80 to 89-year-old female, Beauregard Parish, heat-related illness

At the time of landfall, Hurricane Laura was one of the strongest hurricanes to hit Louisiana in modern history.

