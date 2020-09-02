Advertisement

ADPH: More than 2,100 people have died from COVID-19 as over 118K test positive and more than 48K recover

Allen County now has had a total of 236 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak.
By Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 2,114 people statewide have died from COVID-19. There are also 103 probable deaths.

The ADPH reports there have been 118,220 cases of coronavirus in Alabama and there are 10,019 probable cases. There have been 954,214 diagnostic tests conducted and 54,160 antibody tests. These numbers are as of September 2.

The state added its most cases in one day on July 23 with 2,110. Alabama had 57 deaths reported on July 22, which was its largest in a 24-hour span.

In the last 14 days, 113,279 people have been tested and 11,457 positive cases have been reported.

Jefferson County has the most cases with 16,760 positives. Mobile County has the second most cases with 12,089 and Montgomery has the third most with 7,804.

COUNTYCASESDEATHS
Choctaw31612
Sumter39919
Marengo63217
Pickens53711
TOTAL188459

The health department also reports 48,028 presumed recoveries in Alabama. Their definition of presumed recovery is if it’s been either (a) more than 14 days since a positive test without hospitalization or (b) more than 32 days since a positive test and the patient was hospitalized or if a hospitalization is unknown.

The state reports 14,538 people have been hospitalized since March 13. As of Sept. 2, there were 959 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Find more statistics at the Alabama Department of Public Health website. You may also view the dashboard by clicking here.

