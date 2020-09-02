Advertisement

City of Meridian responds to Lt. Jack termination reversal

Mayor Percy Bland.
Mayor Percy Bland.(WTOK)
By Brianna Bynum
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Civil Service Commission voted to reverse the termination of 22-year police veteran Lt. Rita Jack Tuesday night.

Meridian Mayor Percy Bland addressed the commission’s reversal Wednesday afternoon.

“The process has played itself out. The case was settled last night. We’re going to move forward with the situation that happened. We welcome Lt. Jack back,” said Bland.

Jack will return with the same rank of lieutenant.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

WATCH: Gov. Reeves’ news conference

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Gov. Reeves and other state officials will share information about the status of COVID-19 in the state.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Mississippi: 84,365 cases, 2,526 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Digital
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 781 new cases and 33 new deaths Wednesday.

State

Multiple arrests made in joint investigation in NE Mississippi

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Agents seized a variety of illegal drugs, firearms and hundreds of thousands in cash.

News

MCC student wins graphic design contest

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
Olivia Collins won a graphic design contest put on by the committee that highlights the importance of purchasing flood insurance if you live in a flood zone.

Latest News

Weather

Only a pop-up shower or storm possible Wednesday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
High temperatures will be in the mid-90s with the heat index in the upper-90s to lower-100s this afternoon.

Local

Meridian Civil Service Commission reverses Lt. Jack’s MPD termination

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Brianna Bynum
Meridian City Attorney Kermit Kendrick said he we will meet with Mayor Percy Bland and determine if the city will appeal the reversal.

News

‘A little extra goes a long way’, Anderson Regional honors nurse with DAISY Award

Updated: 19 hours ago
‘A little extra goes a long way’, Anderson Regional honors nurse with DAISY Award

News

Murder Suspect Search

Updated: 19 hours ago
Murder suspect

News

MPSD receives GEAR UP Grant

Updated: 19 hours ago
MPSD receives GEAR UP Grant

News

Water department considering higher pay

Updated: 19 hours ago
Water department considering higher pay