City of Meridian responds to Lt. Jack termination reversal

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Civil Service Commission voted to reverse the termination of 22-year police veteran Lt. Rita Jack Tuesday night.

Meridian Mayor Percy Bland addressed the commission’s reversal Wednesday afternoon.

“The process has played itself out. The case was settled last night. We’re going to move forward with the situation that happened. We welcome Lt. Jack back,” said Bland.

Jack will return with the same rank of lieutenant.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.