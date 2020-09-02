Advertisement

Budget deficit to hit record $3.3T due to virus, recession

This file image shows the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
This file image shows the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal budget deficit is projected to hit a record $3.3 trillion as huge government expeditures to fight the coronavirus and to prop up the economy have added more than $2 trillion to the federal ledger, the Congressional Budget Office said Wednesday.

That’s more than triple the 2019 shortfall and more than double the levels experienced after the market meltdown and Great Recession of 2008-09. Government spending, fueled by four coronavirus response measures, would register at $6.6 trillion, more than $2 trillion more than 2019.

The shutdown of the economy this spring so people could be in isolation in a failed national attempt to defeat the coronavirus led lawmakers and President Donald Trump to pump money into business subsidies, larger unemployment benefits, $1,200 direct payments and other stimulus steps that have helped the economy in the short term.

But deficit scolds have long warned that rising levels of debt will serve as a drag on the economy in the coming years. The Federal Reserve has stepped in to keep credit markets stable and interest rates low.

Lawmakers and the White House are currently quarreling over the size and scope of a fifth virus relief bill, with Republicans growing skittish at the enormous costs of battling the pandemic.

The enormous deficit is bringing the federal debt, as measured by the size of the economy, near levels not experienced since the end of World War II. At year’s end, the amount of debt held by investors will approach the size of the economy.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

WATCH: Gov. Reeves’ news conference

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Gov. Reeves and other state officials will share information about the status of COVID-19 in the state.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 death tied to Sturgis Rally reported in Minnesota

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Minnesota man who attended the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota last month has died from COVID-19, Minnesota health officials reported on Wednesday.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Mississippi: 84,365 cases, 2,526 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Digital
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 781 new cases and 33 new deaths Wednesday.

National

Rep. Johnson on Laura relief

Updated: 45 minutes ago

Latest News

National

Rep. Abraham on Laura relief

Updated: 47 minutes ago

National

Sen Kennedy on Laura relief

Updated: 48 minutes ago

State

Multiple arrests made in joint investigation in NE Mississippi

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Agents seized a variety of illegal drugs, firearms and hundreds of thousands in cash.

National Politics

Biden calls for charges for violent citizens and police

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is hammering President Donald Trump’s handling of the virus outbreak ahead of a planned trip to Wisconsin, a pivotal swing state that’s becoming a focal point for political debate over protest-related violence.

National

LIVE: 75th anniversary of end of WWII commemoration

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Wednesday is the anniversary of the formal Sept. 2, 1945, surrender of Japan to the United States, when documents were signed officially ending years of bloody fighting in a ceremony aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay.

National Politics

Owner of burned business accuses Trump of misleading public

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Tom Gram said he bought Rode’s Camera Shop from the Rode family eight years ago, though John Rode still owns the property. Gram’s four decades of work at the store came to an end Aug. 24, when the building was destroyed by fire during protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.