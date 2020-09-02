Five stars to be unveiled on The MAX Walk of Fame

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The MAX, Mississippi’s Arts + Entertainment Experience, will unveil stars on the Walk of Fame for Bo Diddley, John Lee Hooker, Jerry Lee Lewis, Margaret Walker and Tammy Wynette Thursday in a 7:30 p.m. ceremony. Due to COVID-19 concerns, it is not a public event and only a limited number of people have been invited to attend.

The Walk of Fame honors Mississippi artists and the contributions they have made to the arts.

The Walk of Fame extends from the Riley Center, at 22nd Avenue and Fifth Street, to the entrance of The MAX.

The first stars, honoring Jimmie Rodgers and B.B. King, appeared in 2009. Others honor such legends as Marty Stuart, Sela Ward, William Faulkner, Morgan Freeman, Walter Anderson, Mac McAnally, Eudora Welty, Elvis Presley, Tennessee Williams, John Grisham, Jim Henson, Robert Johnson, Leontyne Price, Muddy Waters and others.

New stars are added every year. With the new inductees of 2019 and 2020, the number of stars has now reached 32.

For the full list, see http://www.msarts.org/explore/walk-of-fame/.

