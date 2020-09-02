Advertisement

MCC student wins graphic design contest

Graphic Design Contest Winner
Graphic Design Contest Winner(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Program for Public Information (PPI) Committee rewarded a student at Meridian Community College Wednesday.

Olivia Collins won a graphic design contest put on by the committee that highlights the importance of purchasing flood insurance if you live in a flood zone. Collins had to create the design based around the slogan, ‘Noah listened... Will you? Get flood insurance!’

“We didn’t get the slogan until the last minute. I had other designs before the slogan, so I had to change and throw those out at the last minute,” Collins said. “And so this one was done in like a day.”

“We’re so excited about this project. We try to do this every year and it brings awareness to flooding and flooding concerns within the city and the county,” said Daniel Ethridge, a professor at MCC. “I am so excited about Olivia’s design, she did a wonderful job on this and we are very proud of her and her work.”

The slogan was written by local student Addison Cornish. The PPI Committee was set up to help reduce flood insurance rates in Lauderdale County.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Only a pop-up shower or storm possible Wednesday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
High temperatures will be in the mid-90s with the heat index in the upper-90s to lower-100s this afternoon.

News

‘A little extra goes a long way’, Anderson Regional honors nurse with DAISY Award

Updated: 18 hours ago
‘A little extra goes a long way’, Anderson Regional honors nurse with DAISY Award

News

Murder Suspect Search

Updated: 18 hours ago
Murder suspect

News

MPSD receives GEAR UP Grant

Updated: 18 hours ago
MPSD receives GEAR UP Grant

Latest News

News

Water department considering higher pay

Updated: 18 hours ago
Water department considering higher pay

News

Bid approved for phase 1 of Sweet Gum Bottom Road project

Updated: 18 hours ago
Bid approved for phase 1 of Sweet Gum Bottom Road project

News

City of Meridian to request grant for REA building

Updated: 18 hours ago
City of Meridian to request grant for REA building

News

City of Meridian to receive COVID funds through CARES Act

Updated: 18 hours ago
City of Meridian to receive COVID funds through CARES Act

WTOK

Late summer sizzle lasts through this weekend

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Stephen Bowers
The sizzle is simmering this week, and showers will be few and far between.

Coronavirus

Dr. Dobbs calls controversial CDC update ’very inaccurate’: ‘I’m telling you, COVID is killing people’

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Josh Carter
Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs criticized a recent update on COVID-19 deaths issued by the CDC.