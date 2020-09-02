MCC student wins graphic design contest

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Program for Public Information (PPI) Committee rewarded a student at Meridian Community College Wednesday.

Olivia Collins won a graphic design contest put on by the committee that highlights the importance of purchasing flood insurance if you live in a flood zone. Collins had to create the design based around the slogan, ‘Noah listened... Will you? Get flood insurance!’

“We didn’t get the slogan until the last minute. I had other designs before the slogan, so I had to change and throw those out at the last minute,” Collins said. “And so this one was done in like a day.”

“We’re so excited about this project. We try to do this every year and it brings awareness to flooding and flooding concerns within the city and the county,” said Daniel Ethridge, a professor at MCC. “I am so excited about Olivia’s design, she did a wonderful job on this and we are very proud of her and her work.”

The slogan was written by local student Addison Cornish. The PPI Committee was set up to help reduce flood insurance rates in Lauderdale County.

