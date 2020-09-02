Advertisement

Meridian Civil Service Commission reverses Lt. Jack’s MPD termination

Lt. Rita Jack
Lt. Rita Jack(WTOK)
By Brianna Bynum
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Civil Service Commission decided to reverse Lt. Rita Jack’s termination from the Meridian Police Department after a three-hour-long hearing Tuesday evening.

Jack was initially placed on paid administrative leave and later terminated for the alleged misuse of a police software system.

Six witnesses testified including Jack, leading the commission to determine that Jack did not misuse a software system. The witnesses consisted of former and current police officers and Information Technology employees.

Meridian City Attorney Kermit Kendrick said he we will meet with Mayor Percy Bland and determine if the city will appeal the reversal.

