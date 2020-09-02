Multiple arrests made in joint investigation in NE Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A joint investigation targeting drug trafficking in northeast Mississippi resulted in multiple arrests this month.

Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, North Mississippi Narcotics Task Force, Tupelo Police Department and Lee County Sheriff’s Department made four arrests Aug. 6 of suspects authorities say were trying to buy multiple kilograms of a controlled substance in Tupelo. Approximately $300,000 in cash, firearm and three vehicles were seized.

In a separate instance the same day agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Clay County Sheriff’s Department Investigations, West Point Police Department Narcotics, Starkville Police Department Narcotics Division and the Mississippi Highway Patrol executed two search warrants at residences in Clay County. The search warrants resulted in three arrests and the seizure of approximately 3.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 22 pounds of marijuana, 166 grams of crack cocaine, 119 grams of powder cocaine, pharmaceutical drugs and four firearms.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol, Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department, Webster County Sheriff’s Department, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department, and Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department also assisted in the investigation.

The case is ongoing, according to a Mississippi Department of Public Safety news release, with more arrests expected. If you have any additional information regarding this case or other drug activity, please contact MBN, your local law enforcement agency, or Crime Stoppers.

