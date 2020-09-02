Only a pop-up shower or storm possible Wednesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wednesday! Rain chances continue to drop for our day today. Only a pop-up shower or storm is possible on our Wednesday, so the good majority of us will remain dry. We’ll start the morning with some cloud cover, but clouds will decrease heading into the late-morning hours. High temperatures will be in the mid-90s with the heat index in the upper-90s to lower-100s this afternoon. We’ll see mostly clear skies overnight with Thursday morning lows in the low-70s.

We’ll only see a pop-up shower or storm chance for our day on Thursday as highs climb into the low-90s under mostly sunny skies. Isolated showers and storms will be possible on Friday as highs return to the mid-90s. Isolated shower and storm chances will continue into the weekend, so if you have any outdoor activities planned for this weekend, you are looking pretty good. Just be prepared to head inside for a short period of time if you hear thunder. High temperatures over the weekend will be in the low-to-mid-90s.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.