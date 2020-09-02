Advertisement

Report: Saints open to trading Alvin Kamara

(KALB)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 12:29 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints are open to trading running back Alvin Kamara, according to longtime NFL reporter Josina Anderson. This comes as news broke Monday that Kamara’s last three absences from practice were reportedly unexcused and contract-related.

Yahoo sports reported that the team is comfortable making Kamara a top-five paid back at around $12 million a season, but Kamara wants closer to Christian McCaffrey’s deal at around $16 million. Sources tell FOX 8 sports that the Saints latest offer was ‘a little bit over’ $12 million a season.

Kamara is scheduled to make $2.1 million in the final year of his rookie deal. Though he had an injury-plagued 2019 season, he’s still finished the season with 81 receptions. He has 37 total touchdowns in his career.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Louisiana approves fans returning to Saints games, team releases plan

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Chris Finch
The organization hopes to have fans in the Superdome for the Saints' week 3 matchup against the Packers

Sports

Sports with Ellie French

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Sports with Ellie French

Sports

6pm Sports

Updated: 5 hours ago
6pm Sports

State

Southern Miss to rename ‘Dixie Darlings’ dance team

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
USM's Dixie Darlings dance team will get a new name.

Latest News

Sports

Alabama players and coaches march Monday for lasting social change

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WBRC Staff
The group walked from Mal Moore Athletic Facility to Foster Auditorium.

Sports

Sideline View by Dale McKee

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Dale McKee
Waynesboro native Dale McKee gives his weekly sports report

Sports

Sports 10pm - August 31, 2020

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 12:25 AM CDT
Sports 10pm - August 31, 2020

Sports

High school football scores: Aug. 28, 2020

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 3:11 PM CDT
Scores from week 2 of high school football in East MS and West AL

Sports

Head football coach John Hendrick done at Jackson State

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 2:38 PM CDT
|
By Jacob Gallant
Hendrick served as interim coach in 2018 before being promoted to head coach in 2019

Sports

REPORT: LSU WR Ja’Marr Chase to opt out of 2020 season

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 7:51 PM CDT
|
By Spencer Chrisman and Craig Loper
Chase won the 2019 Biletnikoff Award, an award given annually to the outstanding receiver in college football