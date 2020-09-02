Advertisement

Soldiers return home to Miss. after 10 months overseas

The 114th Military Police Company received a warm welcome home.
The 114th Military Police Company received a warm welcome home.(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Members of the 114th Military Police Company returned home to Mississippi Wednesday after months overseas.

Their mission surrounded working with and training Kuwaiti troops. The National Guard unit also helped provide protective detail for different situations.

The 90 men and women were gone about 10 months before returning to their base in Clinton.

Guardsman Larry Primeaux says hes glad to see his family, including meeting his daughter for the first time.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

MFD schedule change provides new incentives for recruits

Updated: 45 minutes ago
A new shift schedule has come to the Meridian Fire Department. Instead of working for 24 hours and being off for 48. The brave men and women are now working 48 on and 48 off.

Hurricane

17 deaths in La. attributed to Hurricane Laura

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Samantha Morgan
At the time of landfall, Hurricane Laura was one of the strongest hurricanes to hit Louisiana in modern history.

Coronavirus

ADPH: More than 2,100 people have died from COVID-19 as over 118K test positive and more than 48K recover

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
In the last 14 days, 113,279 people have been tested and 11,457 positive cases have been reported.

State

Wicker, Hyde-Smith, others advocate taking abortion bill off the market

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WTOK Staff
20 U.S. senators signed the letter making the request to the FDA commissioner.

Latest News

Local

Five stars to be unveiled on The MAX Walk of Fame

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Five stars added to The MAX Walk of Fame in downtown Meridian will be unveiled Thursday.

Coronavirus

Reeves urges caution over Labor Day, young child succumbs to COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Gov. Reeves and other state officials will share information about the status of COVID-19 in the state.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Mississippi: 84,365 cases, 2,526 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Digital
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 781 new cases and 33 new deaths Wednesday.

State

Multiple arrests made in joint investigation in NE Mississippi

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Agents seized a variety of illegal drugs, firearms and hundreds of thousands in cash.

News

MCC student wins graphic design contest

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
Olivia Collins won a graphic design contest put on by the committee that highlights the importance of purchasing flood insurance if you live in a flood zone.

Weather

Only a pop-up shower or storm possible Wednesday

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
High temperatures will be in the mid-90s with the heat index in the upper-90s to lower-100s this afternoon.