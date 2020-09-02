Soldiers return home to Miss. after 10 months overseas

LINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Members of the 114th Military Police Company returned home to Mississippi Wednesday after months overseas.

Their mission surrounded working with and training Kuwaiti troops. The National Guard unit also helped provide protective detail for different situations.

The 90 men and women were gone about 10 months before returning to their base in Clinton.

Guardsman Larry Primeaux says hes glad to see his family, including meeting his daughter for the first time.

