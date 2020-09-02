Advertisement

Sports with Ellie French

September 1, 2020
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Latest News

Sports

6pm Sports

Updated: 1 hour ago
State

Southern Miss to rename ‘Dixie Darlings’ dance team

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
USM's Dixie Darlings dance team will get a new name.

Sports

Alabama players and coaches march Monday for lasting social change

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WBRC Staff
The group walked from Mal Moore Athletic Facility to Foster Auditorium.

Sports

Sideline View by Dale McKee

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Dale McKee
Waynesboro native Dale McKee gives his weekly sports report

Sports

Sports 10pm - August 31, 2020

Updated: 20 hours ago
Sports

High school football scores: Aug. 28, 2020

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 3:11 PM CDT
Scores from week 2 of high school football in East MS and West AL

Sports

Head football coach John Hendrick done at Jackson State

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 2:38 PM CDT
|
By Jacob Gallant
Hendrick served as interim coach in 2018 before being promoted to head coach in 2019

Sports

REPORT: LSU WR Ja’Marr Chase to opt out of 2020 season

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 7:51 PM CDT
|
By Spencer Chrisman and Craig Loper
Chase won the 2019 Biletnikoff Award, an award given annually to the outstanding receiver in college football

Sports

Area Wide Youth Football Elite gearing up for 2020 season

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 3:01 PM CDT
|
By Ellie French
The league will kick off its season on Saturday, Sept. 5

Regional

Southern Miss football just five days from first game

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 10:30 AM CDT
Southern Miss and South Alabama are set to kick off from The Rock on September 4th at 8PM.