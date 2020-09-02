Advertisement

WATCH: Gov. Reeves' news conference

Gov. Tate Reeves
Gov. Tate Reeves(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Sep. 2, 2020
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Gov. Tate Reeves is leading a news conference Wednesday to give an update on the status of COVID-19 in Mississippi. He’s joined by members of the state’s COVID-19 response team.

Reeves says the state’s COVID-19 numbers are moving in the right direction. He says the state is prepared. For instance, there are 117 people on ventilators now and the state has 600 more available.

“We cannot give up the gains and improvements we’ve made over the last two months because of the Labor Day weekend,” said Reeves.

The governor suggested a backyard cookout with your own children but not a huge gathering that discourages social distancing.

Working with the Mississippi Development Authority and using money from the CARES Act, Reeves announced the state is launching a $19 million effort to make visitation with the patients safe. It’s a reimbursement program to nursing home and long term care facilities for those measures necessary.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs says there were 781 new cases and 33 new deaths reported Wednesday, with 4 deaths in long-term care facilities which have 58 outbreaks.

