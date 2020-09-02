Wicker, Hyde-Smith, others advocate taking abortion bill off the market

WASHINGTON (WTOK) - Congressional lawmakers including Mississippi senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith, are urging the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration to classify the abortion pill as a hazard to public health and remove it from the U.S. market.

Twenty senators signed a letter making the request to FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn. If Hahn acts, the classification would result in the removal of this pill from the U.S. market.

“We believe this deadly pill should never have been approved...”

In a letter to Hahn, the Senators wrote, “It is by now nakedly obvious that the abortion industry and its allies in the media, billionaire philanthropic circles, and special interest groups, have wanted an unregulated and demedicalized abortion pill since the moment the FDA first approved it in 2000. As you may further know, the Clinton administration approved this lethal drug under pressure from these same groups and under a highly politicized approval process. We believe this deadly pill should never have been approved, yet the abortion industry was politically rewarded with an accelerated approval process normally reserved for high-risk drugs that address life-threatening illnesses like AIDS.”

The Senators concluded, “To protect vulnerable women and children, we strongly urge the FDA to remove this deadly drug from the U.S. market and exercise its authority under 21 CFR § 2.5, declaring it an ‘imminent hazard to the public health.’”

Read the letter here.

Last year, Hyde-Smith introduced the Support and Value Expectant (SAVE) Moms and Babies Act of 2019 (S.3072) to prevent labeling changes for already-approved abortion drugs; prevent providers from dispensing these drugs remotely, by mail, or via tele-medicine; and prevent FDA approval of new chemical abortion drugs. Wicker is a co-sponsor of the legislation.

