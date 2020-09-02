Advertisement

Wicker, Hyde-Smith, others advocate taking abortion bill off the market

Sen. Roger Wicker (left) and Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith
Sen. Roger Wicker (left) and Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith(U.S. Senate Photographic Studio)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WTOK) - Congressional lawmakers including Mississippi senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith, are urging the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration to classify the abortion pill as a hazard to public health and remove it from the U.S. market.

Twenty senators signed a letter making the request to FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn. If Hahn acts, the classification would result in the removal of this pill from the U.S. market.

In a letter to Hahn, the Senators wrote, “It is by now nakedly obvious that the abortion industry and its allies in the media, billionaire philanthropic circles, and special interest groups, have wanted an unregulated and demedicalized abortion pill since the moment the FDA first approved it in 2000. As you may further know, the Clinton administration approved this lethal drug under pressure from these same groups and under a highly politicized approval process. We believe this deadly pill should never have been approved, yet the abortion industry was politically rewarded with an accelerated approval process normally reserved for high-risk drugs that address life-threatening illnesses like AIDS.”

The Senators concluded, “To protect vulnerable women and children, we strongly urge the FDA to remove this deadly drug from the U.S. market and exercise its authority under 21 CFR § 2.5, declaring it an ‘imminent hazard to the public health.’”

Read the letter here.

Last year, Hyde-Smith introduced the Support and Value Expectant (SAVE) Moms and Babies Act of 2019 (S.3072) to prevent labeling changes for already-approved abortion drugs; prevent providers from dispensing these drugs remotely, by mail, or via tele-medicine; and prevent FDA approval of new chemical abortion drugs. Wicker is a co-sponsor of the legislation.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Soldiers return home to Miss. after 10 months overseas

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Jacob Gallant
The 114th Military Police Company trained Kuwaiti troops.

News

MFD schedule change provides new incentives for recruits

Updated: 46 minutes ago
A new shift schedule has come to the Meridian Fire Department. Instead of working for 24 hours and being off for 48. The brave men and women are now working 48 on and 48 off.

Hurricane

17 deaths in La. attributed to Hurricane Laura

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Samantha Morgan
At the time of landfall, Hurricane Laura was one of the strongest hurricanes to hit Louisiana in modern history.

Coronavirus

ADPH: More than 2,100 people have died from COVID-19 as over 118K test positive and more than 48K recover

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
In the last 14 days, 113,279 people have been tested and 11,457 positive cases have been reported.

Latest News

Local

Five stars to be unveiled on The MAX Walk of Fame

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Five stars added to The MAX Walk of Fame in downtown Meridian will be unveiled Thursday.

Coronavirus

Reeves urges caution over Labor Day, young child succumbs to COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Gov. Reeves and other state officials will share information about the status of COVID-19 in the state.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Mississippi: 84,365 cases, 2,526 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Digital
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 781 new cases and 33 new deaths Wednesday.

State

Multiple arrests made in joint investigation in NE Mississippi

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Agents seized a variety of illegal drugs, firearms and hundreds of thousands in cash.

News

MCC student wins graphic design contest

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
Olivia Collins won a graphic design contest put on by the committee that highlights the importance of purchasing flood insurance if you live in a flood zone.

Weather

Only a pop-up shower or storm possible Wednesday

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
High temperatures will be in the mid-90s with the heat index in the upper-90s to lower-100s this afternoon.