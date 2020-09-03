Body found in Meridian
Authorities believe foul play is involved
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Police made a gruesome discovery Thursday morning.
A body was found at 25th Court in Meridian.
Authorities said the victim appears to have been deceased for several days and said the death is suspicious. Foul play is likely involved.
This is a developing story. We’ll update this investigation when we get new information from police.
