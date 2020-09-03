Advertisement

Body found in Meridian

Authorities believe foul play is involved
Authorities conducting a death investigation on 25th Court in Meridian
Authorities conducting a death investigation on 25th Court in Meridian(WTOK)
By Pat Peterson
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Police made a gruesome discovery Thursday morning.

A body was found at 25th Court in Meridian.

Authorities said the victim appears to have been deceased for several days and said the death is suspicious. Foul play is likely involved.

This is a developing story. We’ll update this investigation when we get new information from police.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Golden Eagles play in one of season’s first games

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brianna Bynum
Although things are different this year, fans are still excited to see football.

News

’Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign continues through weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tom Williams
Local law enforcement has been taking part in the national campaign called “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over”.

State

Alabama selects developers, identifies proposed sites for 3 mega prisons

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Construction is expected to begin in 2021 with the creation of thousands of construction jobs.

News

Butler Fest 2020 cancelled

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Pat Peterson
Following the CDC's recommended social distancing guidelines during the pandemic would have been impossible to do at Butler Fest.

Latest News

Entertainment

Turkey Creek to host fireworks show

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
The Labor Day celebration will be Saturday night.

State

Mississippi voters with preexisting medical conditions may vote absentee

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Dixon
Mississippi voters with preexisting medical conditions may vote absentee in the Nov. 3 election.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Mississippi: 85,116 cases, 2,536 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Digital
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 751 new cases and 10 new deaths Thursday.

National Politics

Parties battle for voters in ‘must-win’ Florida

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alana Austin
Polls show the presidential race tightening in Florida.

Weather

Dry and warm for Thursday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
We look to see mostly sunny skies on our Thursday with highs in the mid-90s. The heat index will top out around 100 degrees this afternoon.

News

MFD schedule change provides new incentives for recruits

Updated: 13 hours ago
MFD schedule change provides new incentives for recruits