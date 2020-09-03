Advertisement

Butler Fest 2020 Cancelled

This picture from 2018 highlights the popular Midway area at Butler Fest.
By Pat Peterson
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BUTLER, Ala. (WTOK) -COVID-19 continues to impact local communities on the medical, economic and entertainment fronts.

Butler Fest 2020 is cancelled.

The Butler Town Council voted unanimously to cancel the popular festival because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Butler Fest would have been held October 9-10.

Butler Fest is one of West Alabama’s most popular, annual festivals. The event draws thousands from Mississippi, Alabama and beyond and is an important part of Choctaw County’s economy. This would have been the festival’s 17th year of providing family fun and entertainment.

The festival’s annual 5k run is also cancelled.

The October 3rd bass tournament will still take place.

