City of Meridian Arrest Report September 2, 2020
SAMUEL SHARP, 1982
1126 24TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
ADRIANA HARRIS, 1992
1126 24TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
CHARBRECIA STEVENS, 1995
203 60TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
CALVIN BINION, 1964
3017 27TH ST MERIDAIN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
TOMMY CROFT, 1987
3110 26TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
There were no felony arrest to report
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 1, 2020, at 6:00 AM to September 2, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 8:30 PM on September 1, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a strong arm robbery in the 4500 block of 3rd Street. The victim state they were assaulted and their wallet was stolen.
Commercial Burglary
At 8:16 AM on September 1, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2600 block of A Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.
