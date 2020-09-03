City of Meridian Arrest Report September 2, 2020

SAMUEL SHARP, 1982

1126 24TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

WILLFUL TRESPASSING

ADRIANA HARRIS, 1992

1126 24TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

WILLFUL TRESPASSING

CHARBRECIA STEVENS, 1995

203 60TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

WILLFUL TRESPASSING

CALVIN BINION, 1964

3017 27TH ST MERIDAIN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

TOMMY CROFT, 1987

3110 26TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 1, 2020, at 6:00 AM to September 2, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

At 8:30 PM on September 1, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a strong arm robbery in the 4500 block of 3rd Street. The victim state they were assaulted and their wallet was stolen.

Commercial Burglary

At 8:16 AM on September 1, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2600 block of A Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.

