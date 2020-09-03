Advertisement

’Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign continues through weekend

(KSFY)
By Tom Williams
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Local law enforcement has been taking part in the national campaign called “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over”.

Deputies with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department have increased patrols and are conducting safety checkpoints.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun says the campaign nets a many people that are too impaired to drive. He says the roadside checkpoints can also lead to other arrests.

“We often think about it in terms of alcohol. It also could be impairment from illegal drugs or prescription drugs that a person was prescribed,” Calhoun said.

Calhoun says innocent motorists shouldn’t be put at risk by someone else’s poor judgement

“We want our roadways to be as safe as possible. Removing that driver from the roadway is one of the things we do to try to make sure people are able to enjoy their lives in our community,’

Even after the campaign comes to an end, Calhoun says deputies will continue ensuring public safety.

“It’s not just during these two weeks. We are constantly looking to remove the impaired driver from our roadways,” Calhoun said.

Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over runs through Labor Day Weekend.

