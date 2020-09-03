Dry and warm for our Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! Patchy fog will be possible in a few spots this morning, so be sure to use extra caution on the roads if you come across some fog. No widespread issues are expected. We look to see mostly sunny skies on our Thursday with highs in the mid-90s. The heat index will top out around 100 degrees this afternoon. Any rain and storms that develop across the Twin States will not be impacting our area on our Thursday. We’ll see partly cloudy skies tonight with Friday morning lows in the low-70s.

Isolated shower and storm chances will return on Friday, but widespread rainfall is not expected. High temperatures will once again be in the mid-90s. We only look to see a chance of a pop-up shower or storm on both Saturday and Sunday. If you have any outdoor activities planned, you are looking pretty good to go. High temperatures over the weekend will be in the low-to-mid-90s.

Storm chances will increase slightly for Monday, but most of the day will be dry. Monday will be the warmest day of the next seven with a high temperatures around 95 degrees. Some models are hinting at a cold frontal passage for the middle part of this week. If that we’re to occur, we would see even higher rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday and then much cooler temperatures to end the week. Other models are showing no cold frontal passage, which would mean typical summertime heat and thunderstorms all next week. It is too early to determine which set of models will be correct, so keep up to date with the latest forecast.

