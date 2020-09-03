Advertisement

Dry and warm for our Thursday

Thursday Day Planner
Thursday Day Planner(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! Patchy fog will be possible in a few spots this morning, so be sure to use extra caution on the roads if you come across some fog. No widespread issues are expected. We look to see mostly sunny skies on our Thursday with highs in the mid-90s. The heat index will top out around 100 degrees this afternoon. Any rain and storms that develop across the Twin States will not be impacting our area on our Thursday. We’ll see partly cloudy skies tonight with Friday morning lows in the low-70s.

Isolated shower and storm chances will return on Friday, but widespread rainfall is not expected. High temperatures will once again be in the mid-90s. We only look to see a chance of a pop-up shower or storm on both Saturday and Sunday. If you have any outdoor activities planned, you are looking pretty good to go. High temperatures over the weekend will be in the low-to-mid-90s.

Storm chances will increase slightly for Monday, but most of the day will be dry. Monday will be the warmest day of the next seven with a high temperatures around 95 degrees. Some models are hinting at a cold frontal passage for the middle part of this week. If that we’re to occur, we would see even higher rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday and then much cooler temperatures to end the week. Other models are showing no cold frontal passage, which would mean typical summertime heat and thunderstorms all next week. It is too early to determine which set of models will be correct, so keep up to date with the latest forecast.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WTOK

Steamy heat persists through this weekend

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Stephen Bowers
Our Wednesday was hazy and hot. Afternoon heat indices were in the triple digits. The forecast doesn’t show a lot of change through the weekend. Then next week, big changes appear to be growing increasingly likely.

Weather

Weather - Sept. 2, 2020

Updated: 10 hours ago
Weather - Sept. 2, 2020

Hurricane

17 deaths in La. attributed to Hurricane Laura

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Samantha Morgan
At the time of landfall, Hurricane Laura was one of the strongest hurricanes to hit Louisiana in modern history.

Weather

Only a pop-up shower or storm possible Wednesday

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:46 AM CDT
|
By Andrew Samet
High temperatures will be in the mid-90s with the heat index in the upper-90s to lower-100s this afternoon.

Latest News

WTOK

Late summer sizzle lasts through this weekend

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:09 PM CDT
|
By Stephen Bowers
The sizzle is simmering this week, and showers will be few and far between.

Hurricane

Tropical Storm Nana forms in the Caribbean Sea

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:42 AM CDT
|
By Andrew Samet
A tropical wave located south of Jamaica has strengthened into Tropical Storm Nana as of 11:05 a.m. Central Time. Nana will not be a threat to the United States.

Weather

Feeling like summer for the start of September

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:43 AM CDT
|
By Andrew Samet
We’ll see partly cloudy skies on our Tuesday with highs in the low-90s.

Weather

Weather - August 31, 2020

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 12:18 AM CDT
Weather - August 31, 2020

WTOK

Heat builds amid high humidity and few showers on Tuesday

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 9:32 PM CDT
|
By Stephen Bowers
This week will be drier than last, but some late-summer showers and storms are possible during our warm late-summer afternoons.

Weather

Periods of rain and storms for Monday

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:40 AM CDT
|
By Andrew Samet
We’ll see periods of rain and storms on our Monday with highs in the low-90s.