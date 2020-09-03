Ex-head of Dept. of Education faces federal charges for bribery, wire fraud

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The former executive director and three contractors of the Mississippi Department of Education have been charged with conspiracy, federal bribery, wire fraud and money laundering. An indictment alleges they participated in a contract bid-rigging scheme and kickbacks.

The government named Cerissa Renfroe Neal, 45, of Madison County, David B. Hunt, 54, of Jackson, Tenn., Joseph Kyles, 51, of Memphis, and Lambert Martin, 59, of Memphis, in the indictment that was returned by a federal grand jury Feb. 25, 2020, and recently unsealed by a federal court.

Neal, the former executive director of the Mississippi Department of Education, along with her co-defendants are charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and seven counts of wire fraud. The indictment also charges Neal and Kyles with one count of money laundering. Neal and Kyles are each also charged with three counts of bribery.

“I applaud the investigative work in this case and that of our federal partners,” said Mississippi Auditor Shad White. “In 2017, the auditor’s office provided information about these defendants to federal authorities, so I’m grateful for the work of those investigators and former Auditor Pickering as well.”

According to the indictment, during 2013-2016, Neal conspired with the three named defendants and other conspirators, to defraud the State of Mississippi and the United States by bid-rigging, false quotes, and altered purchase orders, in order to make money and profit by defrauding the Mississippi Department of Education into awarding contracts and purchase orders at inflated prices, directed to conspirators and their businesses.

The indictment alleges that Neal, using her position with MDE would split contract requests from one contract into multiple, smaller contracts, in order to avoid threshold amounts that would trigger a formal, competitive bidding process. Neal would entertain and advocate for a bid for the contract from one of the three conspirators’ businesses, including The Kyles Company in Memphis, Doc Imaging (also d/b/a as “Hunt Services”) in Jackson, Tenn., and Educational Awareness in Memphis. To meet the Department of Education requirement that such an informal bid have at least two competing vendor quotes for comparison, Neal would obtain false and inflated quotes, by herself and from the other conspirators, designed to make the intended conspirator’s business the lower bid, and to guarantee the award of the contract.

The indictment alleges that conspirators coordinated their submissions to the Department of Education as well as the sharing of the resulting contract payments. After the Department of Education made payment on the rigged contract to the conspirator-owned business, the winning bidder shared some of the money with conspirators, in return for their assistance in rigging the bid and winning the Department of Education contract. In this manner, Neal is accused of receiving more than $42,000 directly or indirectly from her conspirators. Kyles, Hunt, and Martin, through their respective businesses, garnered over $650,000 from the State of Mississippi, including federal funds granted by the U.S. Department of Education to Mississippi.

Hunt, Kyles and Martin will appear for arraignment September 10, 2020, before United States Magistrate Judge F. Keith Ball in Jackson at 2:30 p.m. Neal appeared in court for her arraignment on August 19, 2020, and was released on conditions of bond pending trial.

If convicted, each defendant faces maximum penalties of 20 years in prison for each count charged for conspiracy and wire fraud, and 10 years in prison for each count of money laundering and bribery. Each count also can merit a fine of up to $250,000.

The case has been assigned to Senior U.S. District Judge Tom S. Lee for trial.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.