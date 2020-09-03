Five set for MAX Hall of Fame induction

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s an exciting night in Meridian and at the Mississippi Arts & Entertainment Experience and MSU Riley Center as five Mississippians who made their impact on the world of entertainment and art will be honored.

The MAX Hall of Fame Class of 2020 includes legendary musicians Bo Diddley, John Lee Hooker, Jerry Lee Lewis and Tammy Wynette along with novelist and poet Margaret Walker.

Here’s a brief bio on this year’s inductees courtesy of the Mississippi Arts & Entertainment Experience.

Bo Diddley (McComb, MS) was a singer, songwriter, guitarist, and producer who played a key role in the transition from the blues to rock and roll. His signature rhythms became a cornerstone of modern hip-hop, rock, and pop music. Many artists have named him as a musical inspiration including Elvis Presley, The Beatles, and the Rolling Stones. He is a Grammy winner, and a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Rockabilly Hall of Fame, and Blues Hall of Fame. He received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Rhythm & Blues Foundation. One of Diddley’s musical inspirations was John Lee Hooker, also a 2019 honoree.

Tammy Wynette (Tremont, MS) was a country singer and songwriter. Called the “First Lady of Country Music,” she is among country music’s best-known and best-selling female singer-songwriters. Her iconic hit “Stand By Your Man” is one of the best-selling singles in the history of country music. She was named by CMT as one of the three Greatest Women of Country Music (with Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn). For nearly two decades, Wynette held the record for winning consecutive Female Vocalist of the Year awards from the Country Music Association (CMA). She was the first female country artist to sell a million albums and is in the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Margaret Walker (Jackson, MS) was a poet and author. She is best known for her 1966 novel Jubilee and her award-winning poem “For My People,” written as part of her involvement in the Chicago Black Renaissance, an African-American literary movement. For 30 years, she served as a literature professor at Jackson State University, where she founded the Institute for the Study of the History, Life, and Culture of Black People (now the Margaret Walker Center) and served as the institute’s director. She is also the namesake for the Jackson Hinds Libray System’s Margaret Walker Alexander Library. Her works are considered among the most influential and important in African-American literature. She received a Candace Award from the National Coalition of 100 Black Women in 1989.

John Lee Hooker (Clarksdale, MS) was a blues singer, songwriter, and guitarist. The son of a Delta sharecropper, Hooker developed a unique style of guitar playing prominently featured in some of his best-known songs such as “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer” and “Boom Boom.” Hooker is a five-time Grammy Award winner and an inductee in both the Blues Hall of Fame and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. He has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He was awarded the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2000.

Jerry Lee Lewis (Nesbit, MS) is a singer-songwriter and pianist and known as a pioneer of rock and roll and rockabilly music. He developed his signature musical style during his younger years in Mississippi as part of the new and emerging rock and roll movement. His most iconic hits include “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On” and “Great Balls of Fire.” Lewis began his career at Sun Records (Memphis) and became one of Rolling Stone magazine’s 100 Greatest Artists of All Time. He is a Grammy winner and recipient of the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and has been honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He is a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Rockabilly Hall of Fame, and Memphis Music Hall of Fame.

