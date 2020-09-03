Friday cold front will bring a few showers

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Our week is winding down, but the heat is trying to stay. It won’t go anywhere this weekend.

This weekend will be hot. Both Saturday and Sunday will hit top temperatures in the low-to-mid 90s. Humidity is still high enough for heat indices to break 100 degrees in the afternoons. The chance for rain is small, but it will be limited to one or two stray shower or thunderstorms each day. Morning lows will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Football Friday is starting to pick up at our area high schools, too. This week, Football Friday features a cold front tracking through Mississippi and Alabama. A few showers or thunderstorms can form along that cold front. They will be primarily in the late afternoon, but a lingering shower or storm can’t be ruled out during the first quarter of the games. Most areas should stay dry outside of that early shower.

We’ve been talking about some cooler weather coming in next week. As we’ve shown on Newscenter 11 the past few days, there has been strong agreement among our long-range forecast data that a cool down is growing increasingly likely. The data disagree, however, on exactly how big that cool down will be and exactly when it will arrive. While the forecast trend still appears to be in the works, the timing of the cool down appears to be shifting more toward next weekend as opposed to mid-to-late week. That helps bring the timing into better agreement among our various pieces of data. The degree of the cool down, however, is still less certain.

