Golden Eagles play in one of season’s first games

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WTOK) - The Southern Miss Golden Eagles will play in one of the first college football games of the season when it takes on the University of South Alabama Jaguars for the first time ever.

Things are a bit different this year due to COVID-19 but students say they’re still excited for the season.

“I think we’re sad that we can’t tailgate, but that’s reasonable,” said student Kate Mills. “I’m just glad that we still get to have a season even though the things that are going on.

Gov. Tate Reeves is limiting football game attendance to 25% of stadium capacity and implemented social distancing guidelines for fans. There will also be no tailgating this season.

