Advertisement

Golden Eagles play in one of season’s first games

M.M. Roberts Stadium, Hattiesburg, Miss.
M.M. Roberts Stadium, Hattiesburg, Miss.(WTOK)
By Brianna Bynum
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WTOK) - The Southern Miss Golden Eagles will play in one of the first college football games of the season when it takes on the University of South Alabama Jaguars for the first time ever.

Things are a bit different this year due to COVID-19 but students say they’re still excited for the season.

“I think we’re sad that we can’t tailgate, but that’s reasonable,” said student Kate Mills. “I’m just glad that we still get to have a season even though the things that are going on.

Gov. Tate Reeves is limiting football game attendance to 25% of stadium capacity and implemented social distancing guidelines for fans. There will also be no tailgating this season.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Sports 10pm - Sept. 2, 2020

Updated: 13 hours ago
Sports 10pm - Sept. 2, 2020

Sports

Northeast, Southeast gearing up for cross-county rivalry matchup

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ellie French
The Trojans have won the last three meetings

Sports

Leonard Fournette signs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Ellie French
Fournette was waived by the Jaguars earlier this week

National

Tom Seaver, heart and mighty arm of Miracle Mets, dies at 75

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Tom Seaver, the galvanizing leader of the Miracle Mets 1969 championship team and a pitcher who personified the rise of expansion teams during an era of radical change for baseball, has died. He was 75.

Latest News

Sports

Sports 6pm - Sept. 2, 2020

Updated: 18 hours ago

Sports

Sports 10pm - Sept. 1, 2020

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 1:23 AM CDT
Sports 10pm - Sept. 1, 2020

Sports

Louisiana approves fans returning to Saints games, team releases plan

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 12:51 AM CDT
|
By Chris Finch
The organization hopes to have fans in the Superdome for the Saints' week 3 matchup against the Packers

Sports

Report: Saints open to trading Alvin Kamara

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 12:29 AM CDT
|
By Sean Fazende
Kamara and his agent deny asking the organization for a trade

Sports

Sports with Ellie French

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:31 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
Sports with Ellie French

Sports

6pm Sports

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:14 PM CDT
6pm Sports