Hurricane Nana makes landfall over Central America, now attention turns to the Atlantic

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hurricane Nana made landfall just before 1 AM CDT Thursday over the coast of Belize. It weakened quickly to a tropical storm and then a tropical depression. It is expected to become a non-tropical low pressure system Thursday night or Friday morning. This is our last update on Nana.

Three disturbances are being closely monitored for signs of organization and development. One is over the Atlantic Ocean about halfway between the Caribbean Sea and the African Coast. The second one is near the Cape Verde Islands. The third one is over Africa and will move over the Atlantic in the next day or so.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.