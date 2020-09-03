April 29, 1952 - September 02, 2020

Services for Mr. Jerry Wayne Pettis will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, September 4, 2020 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union. Burial will be in Evans Tabernacle Cemetery. Bro. Rusty Walton will officiate.

Visitation will be held 9:30-11:00 am Friday prior to the service.

Mr. Jerry Wayne Pettis, age: 68, of Union, died on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.

Survivors: 1 Brother: James Allen Pettis and wife Ellie of Natchez

1 Sister: Sandra Faye Martin of Union

Numerous nieces and nephews