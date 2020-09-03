Advertisement

Jerry Wayne Pettis

Jerry Wayne Pettis
By Letisha Young
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

April 29, 1952 - September 02, 2020

Services for Mr. Jerry Wayne Pettis will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, September 4, 2020 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union. Burial will be in Evans Tabernacle Cemetery. Bro. Rusty Walton will officiate.

Visitation will be held 9:30-11:00 am Friday prior to the service.

Mr. Jerry Wayne Pettis, age: 68, of Union, died on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.

Survivors:   1 Brother: James Allen Pettis and wife Ellie of Natchez

1 Sister: Sandra Faye Martin of Union

Numerous nieces and nephews

Latest News

Obits

Jimmy Lee Martin

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Letisha Young
Jimmy Lee Martin

Obits

Mrs. Dorothy Crowell

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Letisha Young
Dorothy Crowell

Obits

Mr. Ricky Dancy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Letisha Young
Ricky Dancy

Obits

Ms. Jeannette Burrage

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Letisha Young
Jeannettte Burrage

Latest News

Obits

Mrs. Betty Johnson

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Letisha Young
Betty Johnson

Obits

Mr. Charles House

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Letisha Young
Charles House

Obits

Mr. Kevin Harrison

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Letisha Young
Kevin Harrison

Obits

Mr. Aa’Kkeem La’Quinton Hudnall

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Letisha Young
AaKkeem L. Hudnall

News

MFD schedule change provides new incentives for recruits

Updated: 20 hours ago
A new shift schedule has come to the Meridian Fire Department. Instead of working for 24 hours and being off for 48. The brave men and women are now working 48 on and 48 off.

Obits

Ms. Linda D. Horne

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 8:00 AM CDT
|
By Letisha Young
Linda D. Horne