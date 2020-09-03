Advertisement

Jimmy Lee Martin

By Letisha Young
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Graveside services for Jimmy Lee Martin, 77, of Butler will be held Friday, September 4,2020, at 1:00 P.M. at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens with Rev. Leon Ross officiating.

Mr. Martin passed away Monday, August 31, 2020, at his residence. He was born December 11, 1942, in Butler, to Jimmie C. and Eunice Huckabee Martin. He was a retired heavy equipment operator for Choctaw County. Mr. Martin was an avid hunter and loved going to church.

Survivors include his wife, Dorothy “Dot” Martin; son, Michael Lee Martin; and brother, William Oliver Martin (Sharon).

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jimmie C. and Eunice Huckabee Martin; brother, Larry Wayne “Poker” Martin; and sister, Margaret Martin Thompson.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

Bumpers Funeral Home

