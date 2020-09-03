Advertisement

Leonard Fournette signs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Fournette posted this photo on Twitter shortly after news broke he had signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Fournette posted this photo on Twitter shortly after news broke he had signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
By Ellie French
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WTOK) - Former LSU running back Leonard Fournette, who was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday, has reportedly signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the deal is for one year and could be worth up to $3.5 million with incentives.

The former first-round pick took to social media to confirm his signing with the Bucs.

In three seasons with the Jaguars, Fournette rushed for 2,631 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Fournette joins a running back room in Tampa Bay that includes 2018 draft pick Ronald Jones II, six-time NFL Pro Bowler LeSean McCoy and 2020 draft pick Ke’Shawn Vaugh.

The Saints open up week one of the 2020 NFL season at home against the Bucs.

