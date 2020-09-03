Advertisement

Lincoln man’s passionate ‘boneless chicken wing’ plea at city council meeting gets national attention

By Jared Austin
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Video from a Lincoln City Council meeting has gone viral, after a man proposed changing the name of boneless chicken wings. Ander Christensen of Lincoln prefers them to be called ’buffalo style chicken tenders’ or ’saucy nugs’, saying the meat in the so-called boneless wings doesn’t come from an actual wing.

Ander said he’s been planning to bring this to city council for weeks. After hearing several discussions related to COVID-19, he wanted to bring up a light-hearted issue to make people laugh. But it’s also one he’s very passionate about.

“Boneless chicken wings? Unless you’re going to strap those things to the side of a jet you cannot call them a wing,” Ander said. “They’re a chicken tender with sauce. Saucy nugs at best.”

Ander is the son of Lincoln City Council member Roy Christensen.

“I knew whatever he was going to say was going to be interesting to say the least,” Roy said. “The thing I like most about it is he did the whole thing with a straight face.”

Public figures from across the country have been tweeting the video in favor of his movement. But some big wing businesses are going against it.

“I am not in the pocket of big chicken,” Ander said. “Some have actively put out wanted signs for me for saying slander. They say ‘nugs’ is not a part of what’s in their chicken tenders.”

Ander is not stopping with local officials. He wants to take his movement nationwide.

“I am going to start a committee to check the prospects of running for president because we need a candidate that’s bipartisan that people can get behind and know that he’s the man to solve the issues,” Ander said.

As of now, Ander remains pretty saucy since the city council hasn’t responded yet. He plans to push his presidential candidacy by creating t-shirts that say #saucynugsforpresident.

Ander said he’s not against other people eating boneless wings, but if you do, you’ve got to use bleu cheese sauce.

“If you dip it in ranch, it’s like bedazzling Indiana Jones’ hat. It might look interesting, but it certainly doesn’t belong,” Ander said.

Video of Ander Christensen asking the Lincoln City Council to stop calling them 'boneless chicken wings' has received national attention.
Video of Ander Christensen asking the Lincoln City Council to stop calling them 'boneless chicken wings' has received national attention.(10/11 NOW)

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Dry and warm for our Thursday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
We look to see mostly sunny skies on our Thursday with highs in the mid-90s. The heat index will top out around 100 degrees this afternoon.

News

MFD schedule change provides new incentives for recruits

Updated: 10 hours ago
MFD schedule change provides new incentives for recruits

WTOK

Steamy heat persists through this weekend

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Stephen Bowers
Our Wednesday was hazy and hot. Afternoon heat indices were in the triple digits. The forecast doesn’t show a lot of change through the weekend. Then next week, big changes appear to be growing increasingly likely.

Regional

Gov. Reeves defends his use of the phrase ‘China virus’

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Reeves stated, “Had this virus not escaped from — however it occurred — from the lab in China, I don’t know that we’d be having the kind of conversations that we’re having all day, every day. And that’s just a fact.”

News

‘You shoot at police, expect us to shoot back,’ Butler Co. Sheriff says

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones is never one to mince words. This time he’s taking aim at those who “abuse police.”“I won’t tolerate it period. You shoot at the police, expect us to shoot back,” Jones said in a press release Wednesday.

Latest News

News

City of Meridian responds to Lt. Jack termination reversal

Updated: 14 hours ago
City of Meridian responds to Lt. Jack termination reversal

News

MCC student wins graphic design contest

Updated: 14 hours ago
MCC student wins graphic design contest

State

Soldiers return home to Miss. after 10 months overseas

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jacob Gallant
The 114th Military Police Company trained Kuwaiti troops.

News

MFD schedule change provides new incentives for recruits

Updated: 17 hours ago
A new shift schedule has come to the Meridian Fire Department. Instead of working for 24 hours and being off for 48. The brave men and women are now working 48 on and 48 off.

Hurricane

17 deaths in La. attributed to Hurricane Laura

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Samantha Morgan
At the time of landfall, Hurricane Laura was one of the strongest hurricanes to hit Louisiana in modern history.

Coronavirus

ADPH: More than 2,100 people have died from COVID-19 as over 118K test positive and more than 48K recover

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Staff
In the last 14 days, 113,279 people have been tested and 11,457 positive cases have been reported.