Mississippi voters with preexisting medical conditions may vote absentee

Ed Clemente / MGN
Ed Clemente / MGN(Ed Clemente / MGN)
By Justin Dixon
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi voters with preexisting medical conditions may vote absentee in the upcoming election on November 3. The decision was approved by Hinds County Chancery Court Judge Denise Owens Wednesday evening.

The ruling came in a lawsuit filed by the Mississippi Center for Justice, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Mississippi, and the national ACLU Foundation regarding Mississippi’s absentee ballot law.

ACLU says the case was filed on behalf of several Mississippians who want to vote but are fearful of contracting COVID-19, if they ignore health guidance and vote in person on Election Day.

“Voters should not have to choose between their health and their vote. We are doing everything we can to ensure they are not forced to make that decision,” said Vangela M. Wade, President and CEO, Mississippi Center for Justice.

“This ruling means more Mississippians will not have to risk exposure to a deadly virus in order to vote,” said Theresa Lee, staff attorney, ACLU’s Voting Rights Project. “The court should have extended this to all voters, and we are examining the next steps to ensure everyone can protect their health and their vote.”

