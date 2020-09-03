Advertisement

Murder suspect appears for probable cause hearing

Robert Byrd, 17, capital murder suspect
Robert Byrd, 17, capital murder suspect
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Capital murder suspect Robert Byrd made an appearance at a probable cause hearing Thursday.

Byrd, 17, is accused of involvement in the July 28 armed robbery and shooting death of a Bond Mansour, 22.

Police testified that Byrd met with the victim at a Meridian gas station two days before the shooting.

Authorities say the victim bought marijuana from Byrd and they exchanged Snapchat usernames. Detectives say Mansour contacted Byrd on the following Tuesday and asked about purchasing more marijuana.

Detectives testified that Mansour and his cousin agreed to meet Byrd near Marion Road Apartments. Authorities say Byrd told police that he and Ladarious Fowler got into the victim’s truck for the transaction but Byrd jumped out and ran when Fowler pulled out a handgun.. Byrd allegedly claimed he didn’t know Fowler was going to rob them.

Other witnesses testified they saw Byrd running when a gunshot was heard and thought someone was shooting at Byrd. They said they never saw Byrd with a gun.

Police say while they were investigating a separate homicide that took place near the same location, they learned that Ladarious Fowler caught a ride with someone. They say he was driven to the area of Highland Park after the July 28 incident.

Judge John Howell upheld the charge of capital murder with no bond. Byrd will remain in jail until the next available grand jury.

Fowler remains at large and police are asking the public for information on his whereabouts. If you know where Ladarious Fowler can be located call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477 or Meridian police at 601-485-1893.

Ladarious Fowler, wanted for deadly shooting.
Ladarious Fowler, wanted for deadly shooting.(WTOK)

