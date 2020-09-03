Steamy heat persists through this weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Our Wednesday was hazy and hot. Afternoon heat indices were in the triple digits. The forecast doesn’t show a lot of change through the weekend. Then next week, big changes appear to be growing increasingly likely.

This evening will be mostly clear and rain free. We will still be in the lower 80s at 10 PM. The lingering warmth and high humidity will make the evening feel steamy. The rest of tonight will be mostly clear. The low temperatures by morning will be near 72. Thursday will be mostly sunny. The high will be near 93 degrees. The heat index will be near 100 degrees.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy days with highs in the low-to-mid 90s and lows in the lower 70s will be the story through Sunday. A small increase in showers is possible on Labor Day. Showers and thunderstorms will increase on Tuesday as an unusually strong cold front approaches. Temperatures could drop a solid 10-15 degrees from Tuesday to Wednesday next week. Rain will continue falling on Wednesday, then even more cooling is possible next Thursday and Friday. This is a fluid forecast that will come with some changes. The forecast trend is solid, and the expected cooling is likely. The question really is how much cooling will happen. Some models have morning lows in the 40′s. That doesn’t seem realistic right now, but based on history, it isn’t out of the question.

