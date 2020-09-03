Advertisement

Temporary lane closure in Meridian

One lane of Hwy. 19 between 5th St. and Manning St. in Meridian will be closed for a drainage repair.
One lane of Hwy. 19 between 5th St. and Manning St. in Meridian will be closed for a drainage repair.(MGN Graphic)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One lane of Highway 19 in Meridian will be closed for about a week.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation will be doing a drainage repair on a section between 5th Street and Manning Street.

The temporary closing through Sept. 10 will affect the flow of traffic and delays can be expected during peak travel times. Drivers may want to take an alternate route.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WTOK

Friday cold front will bring a few showers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Stephen Bowers
Our week is winding down, but the heat is trying to stay. It won’t go anywhere this weekend.

News

Five set for MAX Hall of Fame induction

Updated: 2 hours ago
The MAX is set to induct five new members into it's Hall of Fame

Crime

Murder suspect appears for probable cause hearing

Updated: 2 hours ago
New details paint a picture of the deadly shooting of a Lee County man in Meridian.

State

Ex-head of Dept. of Education faces federal charges for bribery, wire fraud

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Cerisse Neal and three contractors of the Mississippi Department of Education have been indicted on fraud charges.

Latest News

Sports

Golden Eagles play in one of season’s first games

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brianna Bynum
Although things are different this year, fans are still excited to see football.

News

Body found in Meridian

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Pat Peterson
Police are conducting a death investigation in Meridian.

News

’Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign continues through weekend

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tom Williams
Local law enforcement has been taking part in the national campaign called “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over”.

State

Alabama selects developers, identifies proposed sites for 3 mega prisons

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
Construction is expected to begin in 2021 with the creation of thousands of construction jobs.

News

Butler Fest 2020 cancelled

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Pat Peterson
Following the CDC's recommended social distancing guidelines during the pandemic would have been impossible to do at Butler Fest.

Entertainment

Turkey Creek to host fireworks show

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
The Labor Day celebration will be Saturday night.