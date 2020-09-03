Temporary lane closure in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One lane of Highway 19 in Meridian will be closed for about a week.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation will be doing a drainage repair on a section between 5th Street and Manning Street.

The temporary closing through Sept. 10 will affect the flow of traffic and delays can be expected during peak travel times. Drivers may want to take an alternate route.

